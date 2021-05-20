DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00415114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00218304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.01000597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034511 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,221,154 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

