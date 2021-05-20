Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $48.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after buying an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after buying an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $39,131,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

