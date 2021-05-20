Girard Partners LTD. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.16. 45,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,265. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.26 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

