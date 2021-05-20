Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBPFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC began coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

MBPFF stock remained flat at $$4.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

