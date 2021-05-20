WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,304. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,416 shares of company stock worth $8,143,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.