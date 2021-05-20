Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,530. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.26.

ITMR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

