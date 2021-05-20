$8.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the lowest is $8.10 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.06. 82,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,996. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

