Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.