Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.77. 2,776,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders sold 496,493 shares of company stock worth $4,441,810 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

