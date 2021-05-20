National Bank Financial Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$10.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,407. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

