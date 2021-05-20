Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HSBC

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIPS. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 900,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,077. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

