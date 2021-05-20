National Bank Financial Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.34.

OR stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

