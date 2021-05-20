API3 Market Cap Reaches $87.74 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00015610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $87.74 million and $39.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01201118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.56 or 0.09841498 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

