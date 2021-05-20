O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 139 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $196.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

