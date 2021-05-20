Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

