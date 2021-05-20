Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.97 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

