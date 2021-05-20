4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

LON:FOUR traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,820 ($36.84). The stock had a trading volume of 29,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,383.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £792.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.54.

In related news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total transaction of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

