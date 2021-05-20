BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON BA traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 519.80 ($6.79). 8,711,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 494.94. The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths bought 10,117 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.