TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $378,950.64

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $378,950.64 and approximately $22,898.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

