Head to Head Comparison: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Enveric Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 16.95 $43.49 million $0.45 111.49 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.33 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 7 0 2.70 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $47.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89% Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

