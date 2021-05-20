American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,501,000 after acquiring an additional 240,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 45,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

