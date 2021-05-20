Estate Counselors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 3,971,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27.

