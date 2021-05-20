Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $277.82. 46,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.75. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

