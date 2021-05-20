Liberum Capital Raises Wincanton (LON:WIN) Price Target to GBX 510

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

WIN stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.88). 612,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,133. The company has a market capitalization of £560.45 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 425.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 320.39. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.94).

Get Wincanton alerts:

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.