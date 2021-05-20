McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $230.15 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

