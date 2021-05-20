KE (NYSE:BEKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BEKE traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 726,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. HSBC began coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

