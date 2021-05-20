Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11,793.7% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $3,293,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $255.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,988. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.