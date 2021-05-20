Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 128,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,692. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

