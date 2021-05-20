JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 316,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,402,143 shares.The stock last traded at $74.49 and had previously closed at $70.58.

The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

