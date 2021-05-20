Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Target stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.01. 167,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,179. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

