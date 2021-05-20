Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.
Target stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.01. 167,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,179. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
