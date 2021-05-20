Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.10).

AT1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of ETR AT1 traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting €6.63 ($7.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.76 ($7.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.98.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

