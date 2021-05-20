Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.67. 164,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,555. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

