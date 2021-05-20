LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE LCII traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $91.16 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

