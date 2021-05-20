First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.8% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,757,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,152,636,000 after acquiring an additional 95,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

MDT stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

