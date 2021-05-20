Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 4th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.16. 16,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

