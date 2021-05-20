CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$137 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.54 million.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,558. The company has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,567. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

