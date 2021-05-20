Coerente Capital Management Invests $18.70 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 132,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,701,000. PepsiCo makes up 4.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $200.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.