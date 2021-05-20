Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $694,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

