$0.90 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Ross Stores reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 410.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

ROST stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.49. 80,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,464. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.