Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

