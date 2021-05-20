CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $24,104.58 and approximately $458.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007854 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000179 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

