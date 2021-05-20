$320.39 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $320.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.17 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,677%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEAS traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,844. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.