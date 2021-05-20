BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 519.80 ($6.79). 8,711,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The stock has a market cap of £16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 494.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719 over the last three months.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

