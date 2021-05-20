Insider Selling: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $12,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HFBL stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFBL. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

