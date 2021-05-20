Insider Selling: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $12,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HFBL stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
