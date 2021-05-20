14,954 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. The TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,519,000 after buying an additional 578,619 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 160,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,042,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

