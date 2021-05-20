Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 847,798 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $164,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

