AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 4,642 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,735,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $250.91 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

