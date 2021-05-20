Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.28 and a 1 year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

