Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lessened by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.