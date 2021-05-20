Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.04

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 5269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

